HONG KONG Nov 6 China's biggest offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd said on Sunday its 50 percent-owned
unit Bridas Energy Holdings has determined to terminate a deal
to buy BP Plc's 60 percent stake in Argentina-based oil
and gas group Pan American Energy LLC (PAE).
In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, CNOOC said
Bridas Energy sent to BP a letter on Nov. 5 to terminate the
deal, which was initially signed in November last year.
It gave no further details.
On Oct. 25, CNOOC said Bridas Corp had not obtained the
necessary regulatory approvals to complete the $7 billion bid,
without giving further information. It had said Nov 1. was the
deadline after which either party would have the right to
terminate the agreement.
In a report dated Oct. 27, Jefferies Group said CNOOC may
have developed cold feet over the agreement because of the
arbitrary and heavy handed nature of Argentina's government that
has seen Western oil and gas companies exit the country.
