BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
Feb 25 CNOOC Ltd : * Announces completion of Nexen Inc acquisition -filing * Says pleased to announce that all of the conditions under the arrangement
agreement have been fulfilled or waived * Says Nexen has become an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the company
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru