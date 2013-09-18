CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 CNOOC Ltd,
China's top offshore oil explorer, began trading on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Wednesday, fulfilling a commitment made to win
Canadian approval for the company's $15.1 billion acquisition of
Nexen Inc earlier this year.
CNOOC American Depositary Receipts, each representing 100
common shares, trade under the symbol "CNU". The ADRs
were unchanged at C$212.00 at midmorning.
CNOOC said the ADRs are the same as those traded on
the New York Stock Exchange but are priced in Canadian dollars.
Listing on Canada's premier exchange was one of the promises
CNOOC made to win Canadian approval of its contentious takeover
of Nexen, one of Canada's largest oil producers. Canada's
Conservative government approved the deal after months of
wrangling, but ruled out future acquisitions of oil sands
producers by state-controlled companies.
"Listing on the TSX represents our continuous commitment to
maintaining transparency and good corporate governance in the
countries where we operate," Li Fanrong, CNOOC's chief
executive, said in a statement.
To secure approval for the Nexen deal, which closed in
February, CNOOC also promised to retain all of Nexen's 3,000
employees.