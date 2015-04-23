BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, April 23 CNOOC Ltd's Canadian unit, Nexen Energy, said on Thursday it plans a 5-week maintenance shutdown of its 35,000 barrel per day Long Lake oil sands upgrader beginning on June 1.
Diane Kossman, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email that the time will be used to complete regulatory inspections on the plant, which converts bitumen from the oil sands into synthetic crude oil. It is expected to restart on July 6. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: