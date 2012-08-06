HONG KONG Aug 6 CNOOC Ltd, China's
largest offshore oil producer, has signed a deal to spend 9.93
billion yuan ($1.56 billion) to explore for coalbed methane
(CBM) in China over the next five years as part of a 30-year
agreement.
A deal on the project was signed between CNOOC Ltd and China
United Coalbed Methane Corporation Ltd, which is half owned by
CNOOC Ltd's parent, China National Offshore Oil Corporation
(CNOOC Group), and half owned by China National Coal Group Corp,
CNOOC said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.
The two firms aim to explore, develop and produce methane
gas in China for 30 years, CNOOC said.
China is investing 100 billion yuan to double coalbed
methane output by 2015. Beijing wants gas output from coal seams
of up to 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2020, which would
account for 15 percent of China's total gas production, up from
5 percent last last year.
Beijing plans to double the share of natural gas in its
energy mix by 2015 and reduce the role of coal in a bid to ease
pollution and slow greenhouse gas emissions. China will import
more gas, but it also aims to boost output from domestic natural
gas fields as well as develop unconventional sources of gas.
CNOOC Ltd said the deal with China United would give it an
opportunity to develop its clean energy business and work
onshore in China.
Under the agreement, exploration would cover a 10,866 sq km
(4,195 sq miles) area in Shanxi, Shaanxi, Anhui, Shandong,
Yunnan, Ningxia, Hebei, Hubei and Henan provinces, CNOOC said.
Future coalbed methane production from the project would be
shared between CNOOC Ltd and China United.
In general, CNOOC Ltd will take up to 70 percent of future
development and production costs of a coalbed methane field,
while China United will take up 30 percent, it said.
CNOOC Ltd, which last month agreed to buy Canadian oil
producer Nexen for $15.1 billion in China's largest
overseas acquisition, said the 9.93 billion yuan in budgeted
expenses included 9.71 billion yuan for exploration for the
first three years, with the rest for the remaining two years.
CNOOC Ltd, whose overall exploration expenditure averaged
35.8 billion yuan per year over the past five years, would fund
the coalbed methane project with internal resources.
($1 = 6.3727 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)