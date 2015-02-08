BEIJING Feb 8 A deepsea natural gas discovery
in the northern part of the South China Sea has certified proven
reserves exceeding 100 billion cubic metres, making it one of
China's biggest offshore finds, Chinese state television
reported.
Offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd
announced the discovery last August after striking high flows of
gas in the Lingshui 17-2 well, with per day production of 56.5
million cubic feet.
The well, at operational depth of 1,500 metres under the
sea, was located about 150 kilometres (94 miles) south of the
Chinese island province of Hainan.
The Ministry of Land & Resources has now estimated the
reserves at 100 bcm, according to state television. The report
said it would be one of the largest gas finds for offshore
China, and would mark a breakthrough in drilling
high-temperature and high-pressure reservoirs.
Analysts have said commercial development of the field would
take years, and CNOOC Ltd's latest plan to slash capex to
counter low oil prices could affect drilling programs of more
costly deepwater wells.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)