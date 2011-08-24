BEIJING Aug 24 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 51.4 percent rise in first-half net profit, beating analysts forecasts, on higher crude oil prices and increased production volume.

CNOOC makes most of its profit from exploration and production, and only has a small presence in the refining sector. Compared with peers PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) . CNOOC is less influenced by state-capped fuel prices that are now below production costs.

CNOOC posted a net profit of 39.34 billion yuan for the first half of 2011, versus 25.99 billion yuan a year earlier.

The results beat a consensus forecast of 35.56 billion yuan from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The companys said revenue rose 51.2 percent to 124.57 yuan, and posted EPS at 0.88 yuan. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)