BEIJING Oct 26 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd produced crude oil and natural gas of 80.9 million barrels of oil equivalent in the third quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

The unaudited revenue in the period totalled 46.26 billion yuan, it said.

The company's average oil selling price was at $112.04 per barrel in the third quarter.

The company earlier revised its annual output target downwards to 331-341 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) from 355-365 million because of an oil spill and delays to Bridas Corp's acquisition of a stake in Pan American Energy LLC .

