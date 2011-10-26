* CNOOC continues discussion with BP to move PAE deal forward

BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 26 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday it was confident of meeting revised production target for this year, despite output losses from a leak at the Penglai 19-3 field.

CNOOC plans to boost production from other fields to offset the losses at Penglai 19-3.

"Our other oil and gas fields have started to implement stronger management measures and raise production efficiency," said Chief Financial Officer Zhong Hua during a conference call with media on Wednesday.

The oil leak at Penglai in Bohai Bay has led to total production losses of 62,000 barrels per day (bpd).

CNOOC had been losing 22,000 bpd since July 13 when operations at two platforms of Penglai 19-3 were halted. A further 40,000 were added after China's State Oceanic Administration ordered the suspension of all operations in the field, said Zhong.

"While CNOOC will benefit from the startup of three new domestic fields in 4Q, Penglai will still have a negative impact," Bernstein Research analyst Neil Beveridge said in a report, "Lower production places the full-year 2011 production target at risk."

The company earlier lowered its annual output target from 355-365 million barrels of oil equivalent to 331-341 million because of the oil spill and delays to Bridas Corp's acquisition of a stake in Pan American Energy LLC .

Zhong said CNOOC is continuing discussion with BP to move the deal forward.

CNOOC's oil and gas production in the third quarter fell 9.1 percent year on year to 80.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, with average oil selling price up 50.3 percent to $112.04 per barrel in the period, the company said in a statement.

Unaudited oil and gas sales revenue in the third quarter totalled 46.26 billion yuan, up 23.7 percent from a year earlier, while total revenue rose 23 percent on year to 46.52 million yuan ($7.3 million). (Reporting by Wan Xu and Alison Lui; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)