BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 26 China's top offshore
oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday it
was confident of meeting revised production target for this
year, despite output losses from a leak at the Penglai 19-3
field.
CNOOC plans to boost production from other fields to offset
the losses at Penglai 19-3.
"Our other oil and gas fields have started to implement
stronger management measures and raise production efficiency,"
said Chief Financial Officer Zhong Hua during a conference call
with media on Wednesday.
The oil leak at Penglai in Bohai Bay has led to total
production losses of 62,000 barrels per day (bpd).
CNOOC had been losing 22,000 bpd since July 13 when
operations at two platforms of Penglai 19-3 were halted. A
further 40,000 were added after China's State Oceanic
Administration ordered the suspension of all operations in the
field, said Zhong.
"While CNOOC will benefit from the startup of three new
domestic fields in 4Q, Penglai will still have a negative
impact," Bernstein Research analyst Neil Beveridge said in a
report, "Lower production places the full-year 2011 production
target at risk."
The company earlier lowered its annual output target from
355-365 million barrels of oil equivalent to 331-341 million
because of the oil spill and delays to Bridas Corp's acquisition
of a stake in Pan American Energy LLC .
Zhong said CNOOC is continuing discussion with BP to move
the deal forward.
CNOOC's oil and gas production in the third quarter fell 9.1
percent year on year to 80.9 million barrels of oil equivalent,
with average oil selling price up 50.3 percent to $112.04 per
barrel in the period, the company said in a statement.
Unaudited oil and gas sales revenue in the third quarter
totalled 46.26 billion yuan, up 23.7 percent from a year
earlier, while total revenue rose 23 percent on year to 46.52
million yuan ($7.3 million).
