* Net profit up 51.4 percent

* Revises down production outlook to 331-341 mln boe

* Unlikely to match performance in second half-analysts (Updates with quotes, details)

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 24 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd on Wednesday reported a leap of over 50 percent in first-half net profit to record levels thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased production.

Earnings of 39.34 billion yuan eclipsed 25.99 billion a year earlier and an average analyst forecast of 35.56 billion.

But analysts said the second half was unlikely to be as strong because of weaker prices and lower production.

CNOOC, the first of three Chinese energy giants to release interim results, said it was revising down its annual output target to 331-341 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) from 355-365 million because of an oil spill and delays with an acquisition.

Holdups in a pending deal for the Bridas project would cut annual output by 19-20 million boe while an oil spill at a platform in Bohai Bay has resulted in production losses of 22,000 barrels per day since July 13, CNOOC said.

"CNOOC's net profit in the first-half hit a record high on a half-year basis, on high crude oil prices and production volume," said UOB Kay Hian oil analyst Yan Shi in Shanghai.

"CNOOC's earnings in the second half are not likely to be as good as the first half, because of lower crude oil prices and reduced production," said Yan Shi.

Rising production costs would also have an impact, the company said.

CNOOC , which makes most of its profit from exploration and production and has only a small presence in the refining sector, said revenue rose 51.2 percent to 124.57 billion yuan, and EPS reached 0.88 yuan.

Compared with peers PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , CNOOC is less influenced by state-capped fuel prices that are now below production costs.

The company benefited directly from higher first-half crude prices which averaged $110.5 per barrel. Total oil and gas output rose 12.9 percent to 168.7 million boe while the average realised oil price was $108.16 per barrel, up 40.8 percent from a year earlier.

CNOOC said it aimed to build a presence in unconventional oil and gas operations such as shale gas (and) coal-bed methane and was exploring a shale gas block in Xiang Yangzi block in Anhui province.

In July, CNOOC agreed to buy struggling Opti Canada Inc for $34 million and $2 billion in debt, bolstering its position in Canadian oil sands.

"We don't exclude the possibility of acquiring non-listed coal-bed methane business," CNOOC said.

Before the results, shares of Hong Kong-listed CNOOC ended down 2.1 percent. The stock has fallen 23 percent so far this year, compared with PetroChina's 8 percent decline and Sinopec's 6 percent retreat. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Farah Master; Editing by David Cowell)