BP says to balance books at $35-40/bbl oil price by 2021
LONDON, Feb 28 British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
The graphic in the July 17 story headlined "UPDATE 1-China in $5 bln drive to develop disputed East China Sea gas as tensions rise" is withdrawn. The identity of some of the gas fields in the graphic needs to be clarified. A new graphic will be issued as soon as possible.
DUBAI, Feb 28 A United Nations aid official visiting both sides in Yemen's civil war has urged them to guarantee more access to the country's ports to let food, fuel and medicine imports in to ward off a looming famine.
ALGIERS, Feb 28 Algeria plans to raise money from an interest-free local bond, using a model the government hopes will draw more participation from the public and help it offset a huge fall in its energy earnings.