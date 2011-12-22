JAKARTA Dec 22 PT Energi Mega Persada , an oil and gas firm controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie group, said on Thursday it will buy a 36.7 percent stake in Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas block from China's CNOOC for $212 million.

ONWJ is operated by PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, a unit of state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, and the daily average production of oil and gas from the block during the first nine months of 2011 was about 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)