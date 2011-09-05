* Refinery turnaround planned as Penglai oilfield ordered to shut

* CNOOC has contingency plan in place for plant's crude supply (Adds details)

BEIJING, Sept 5 China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), parent of CNOOC Ltd , will shut down its 240,000 barrel-per-day Huizhou refinery in south China for up to 40 days of repair work from early October, two industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

The refinery processes mostly crude oil from Penglai 19-3, China's largest offshore oilfield operated by U.S. firm Conocophillips which the Chinese government ordered last Friday to shut down due to oil spill issues.

"It's a planned shutdown. Just that the timing for starting the turnaround has been slightly changed," said one source.

CNOOC Ltd, which owns 51 percent of Penglai 19-3 field, said the government-ordered full suspension of production of the field would reduce its net output by a further 40,000 bpd, on top of an earlier production loss of 22,000 bpd.

The production loss would mean the Huizhou refinery, operated by parent CNOOC, would have to seek additional crude supplies to plug the loss or reduce refinery production.

"CNOOC has a contingency plan in place since last month, including to use crude stored in floating storage. If needed, to reduce refinery throughput," said the source familiar with CNOOC's refinery operations.

The Huizhou plant, in Daya Bay of southern Guangdong province, is CNOOC's only major oil refinery.

A second source said earlier on Monday that the Huizhou plant would reopen an 800,000 tonne-per-year aromatics unit in November after closure caused by a fire in July and planned a shutdown next month.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jim Bai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)