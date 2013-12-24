UPDATE 7-Oil prices fall 1 pct, rising U.S. supplies offsets OPEC cuts
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (Adds updated prices and comments, recasts lead, changes dateline from LONDON)
BEIJING Dec 24 China's 240,000 barrels-per-day Huizhou refinery, owned by China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), has set a tentative plan to shut down its whole plant for major overhaul for about 45 days in the fourth quarter of 2014, a company source said on Tuesday.
The refinery, located in Huizhou city of southern China's Guangdong province, processes mostly Chinese crude oil produced in offshore Bohai Bay of north China.
It imports about a quarter of its crude oil needs, said the official who has direct knowledge of the refinery's trade operations.
The plant operated at full capacity this year, the official added.
CNOOC is parent of Hong Kong and New York-listed CNOOC Ltd . (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (Adds updated prices and comments, recasts lead, changes dateline from LONDON)
* Oil futures down, gold rises (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, previous dateline LONDON)
Feb 28 The head of the Renewable Fuels Association said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would lift the responsibility for fuel blending off refiners, which had long requested this change to the nation's biofuel program.