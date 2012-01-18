HONG KONG Jan 18 CNOOC Ltd,
China's largest offshore oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday
that it has no timetable for resuming production at its Penglai
19-3 oilfield, which was hit by a spill last year.
"The overall development plan of Penglai 19-3 is still being
reviewed by the Chinese authorities," President and Chief
Executive Li Fanrong told reporters, adding that he believed
production would resume within this year.
The suspension of Penglai 19-3 had resulted in a total loss
of 5.9 million barrels of oil equivalent last year, said Chief
Financial Officer Zhong Hua.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the
oilfield and acts as operator, while CNOOC has a 51 percent
stake.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui; Writing by Anne Marie
Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)