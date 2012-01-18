HONG KONG Jan 18 Top Chinese offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday that it plans to produce 2.4 percent more oil and gas in 2012.

The state-run company said in a statement that it aimed to produce 330-340 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) this year, compared with estimated output of 331-332 million boe in 2011.

CNOOC also said capital expenditure was expected to reach $9.3-11 billion this year, compared with $8.77 billion forecast for last year.

CNOOC shares closed up nearly 1 percent in Hong Kong on Wednesday ahead of the announcement. Its shares have fallen about 18 percent over the past year. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)