UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
HONG KONG Oct 25 China's biggest offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd on Tuesday said that it has not obtained the necessary regulatory approvals to complete a $7 billion bid to buy a stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy LLC (PAE) from BP Plc .
Bridas Corp, half owned by CNOOC, had been on track to buy the Argentinian assets, BP said at the start of October, despite a report that the Argentine opposition could scupper the deal. .
As of Oct. 25, regulatory approvals for the agreement had not been obtained, CNOOC said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. If the deal's conditions are not satisfied before Nov. 1, both parties will have the right to terminate the agreement.
"If the proposed acquisition were to be terminated by either party, the seller would be required to repay Bridas Corp the deposit of $3.53 billion received at the end of 2010," CNOOC said in the statement.
The Chinese energy giant is due to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.