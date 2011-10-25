HONG KONG Oct 25 China's biggest offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd on Tuesday said that it has not obtained the necessary regulatory approvals to complete a $7 billion bid to buy a stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy LLC (PAE) from BP Plc .

Bridas Corp, half owned by CNOOC, had been on track to buy the Argentinian assets, BP said at the start of October, despite a report that the Argentine opposition could scupper the deal. .

As of Oct. 25, regulatory approvals for the agreement had not been obtained, CNOOC said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. If the deal's conditions are not satisfied before Nov. 1, both parties will have the right to terminate the agreement.

"If the proposed acquisition were to be terminated by either party, the seller would be required to repay Bridas Corp the deposit of $3.53 billion received at the end of 2010," CNOOC said in the statement.

The Chinese energy giant is due to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)