JAKARTA, Sept 25 China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd cut some oil production at an offshore field in Indonesia about 20 kms (12 miles) off Jakarta following a fire at a storage tanker at the weekend, the country's oil and gas regulator, BP Migas, said on Sunday.

The production loss was estimated at about 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) at CNOOC's southeast Sumatra block, where crude output is estimated at 48,000 bpd and gas at 1.56 mmcf/d, a spokesman for the regulator said.

"We have managed to handle the fire by yesterday (Saturday) noon," the spokesman said. "But the vessel is still being cooled by constantly spraying water and foam. Hopefully the generator is recoverable and we can resume normal operation within a few days."

CNOOC was not available for comment.

Four people were injured in the fire that broke out on the oil tanker, Lentera Bangsa, with one evacuated directly to a hospital in Jakarta, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ed Lane)