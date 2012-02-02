BEIJING Feb 2 China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), China's biggest offshore energy firm, is spending $300 million for a majority stake in a new joint venture with Spain's solar company Isofoton SA, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

CNOOC will own a 51 percent stake in the company through its Tianjin Lishen Battery Co unit, with Isofoton owning the rest, according to the source at Tianjin Lishen, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal have not been made public.

"The joint venture will be formally launched in March or April, and will first focus on investing in solar power projects before building a component plant," said the source. It will build solar projects in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Recent declines in solar panel prices amid massive overcapacity have helped drive down costs for solar power projects and has attracted investment in solar project development.

Europe remains the largest market for solar panels and will likely be among this year's biggest, even as European governments are rolling back subsidies, some analysts have said.

The industry expects China to be among this year's biggest markets, with new solar capacity forecast to reach more than 3 gigawatt, or equivalent to China's total solar power capacity at the end of 2011.

China has lowered government subsidies to demand-side solar power projects in 2012 from a year earlier as the construction costs for solar power system has declined. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Leonora Walet; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)