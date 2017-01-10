BEIJING Jan 10 China's state-owned energy company CNOOC diverted two cargoes of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a pipeline fire in northern China's Tianjin, though imports were normal as of Monday, traders with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Dec. 28 that a natural gas pipeline was in Tianjin was closed after it ruptured and caught fire.

Two sources with knowledge of CNOOC's gas operations in Tianjin said CNOOC diverted the LNG cargoes after the accident on the pipeline, which is connected to a domestic gas consumer.

"Imports are now back to normal," said one source, adding that the cargoes were sold back to the supplier under force majeure terms. The source did not give further details.

A CNOOC press official was not immediately able to comment.

CNOOC, parent of offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd , operates a floating LNG receiving facility that can take about 2.2 million tonnes per year of gas.

Chinese state energy firms have vowed to boost supplies of cleaner-burning LNG over the winter months to help curb the use of the coal burned widely in northern parts of the country for heating, a main cause for hazardous smog.

