OTTAWA, Sept 26 Canada must "continue to address very forcefully" its large trade deficit with China and will also press for Canadian companies to be given more access to the Chinese market, Canada's ambassador designate to Beijing said on Wednesday.

Guy Saint-Jacques spoke after a meeting with Foreign Minister John Baird. Ottawa is studying a $15.1 billion takeover bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc. Critics say Canada should only approve the proposal if China removes some of the barriers facing Canadian companies.

"Much work remains to ensure that our companies have greater access to the Chinese market, and we have to continue to address very forcefully the present trade imbalance," Saint-Jacques told reporters.