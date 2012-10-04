OTTAWA Oct 4 The Canadian government must
reject CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid for Nexen Inc
as the Chinese state-owned oil company's offer is
currently structured, the main opposition New Democratic Party
said on Thursday.
"The lack of transparency in the approval process and an
alarming number of unanswered questions, have pushed the NDP to
reject, as currently structured, the transaction that would
allow the state-owned CNOOC to take over the Canadian company
Nexen," the left-leaning party said in a statement.
The NDP cannot on its own force the hand of the Conservative
Party, which has a majority in Parliament, but Prime Minister
Stephen Harper has said he will take public opinion into account
as his government decides whether to approve the bid.