OTTAWA, Oct 4 CNOOC Ltd's $15.1
billion bid for oil firm Nexen Inc raises a series of
difficult policy questions, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Thursday.
Canada's Conservative government is currently deciding
whether to approve the bid. Some Conservative legislators are
nervous about the idea of a Chinese state-owned enterprise
buying up Canadian energy patch assets.
"This particular transaction raises a range of difficult
policy questions, difficult and forward-looking issues. Those
things will all be taken into account," Harper told reporters in
Ottawa.
Fund managers and market analysts say they expect Ottawa
will ultimately approve the deal but not before attaching a
series of conditions.
Asked about speculation the United States was putting
pressure on Canada to scrap the deal, Harper replied: "The
government of Canada will take its own decision irrespective of
what the government of the United States does. We don't
obviously follow their judgments in these matters."
A handful of U.S. lawmakers have asked Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner to review the deal with one urging the panel to
block the deal in order to extract trade and investment
concessions from the Chinese government.