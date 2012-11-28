BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development reports acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
* Press release - Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada will announce "in the near future" its verdict on two big foreign takeover bids as well as updated guidelines on foreign investment, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.
The government is studying a proposal by China's CNOOC Ltd to buy Nexen Inc and a bid by Malaysia's Petronas for Progress Energy Resources Corp .
"We intend obviously to take decisions on a couple of particular matters along with some more general guidance to the marketplace. We intend to do that in the near future and that's all I'll say about that," Harper told a news conference.
* Press release - Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)