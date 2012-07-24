OSHAWA, Ontario, July 24 Canada will study Chinese oil company CNOOC Ltd's bid for Nexen Inc carefully and no one should make assumptions about whether the proposed takeover will be approved, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

CNOOC announced on Monday it was launching a $15.1 billion friendly bid for Canadian oil company Nexen. The government must now decide whether the takeover would be of net benefit to Canada.

"Nobody should prejudge the government's position. This investment will be thoroughly scrutinized before it is either accepted or rejected," Harper told reporters in Oshawa, Ontario, just east of Toronto. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)