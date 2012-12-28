BEIJING Dec 28 China's CNOOC Ltd
expects its $15.1 billion takeover of Canadian oil and gas
producer Nexen Inc to be closed in the first quarter of
2013 at earliest, an official with the firm's investment
relations said on Friday.
The company is still awaiting U.S. approval over its
purchase of Nexen assets in the Gulf of Mexico, after Ottawa
gave the greenlight for the deal earlier this month.
"The closing date of the deal is closely linked with the
approval result. Now it looks like it is not practical to close
by end of the year. So now we expect it to be closed at the
earliest in the first quarter of next year," said the CNOOC
official