TORONTO, Sept 25 China's minister of commerce
said on Tuesday that the country's state-owned companies act as
corporations and obey local laws as he asked Canadian regulators
to make a "fair and objective" analysis of their involvement in
acquisitions.
Chen Deming spoke as Canada studies CNOOC Ltd's
planned $15.1 billion acquisition of Nexen Inc
While he did not specifically mention the proposed deal in
a speech to a Toronto business audience, Chen said the country's
state-owned corporations, which include CNOOC, do not operate
any differently than privately owned companies.
"I hope our Canadian colleagues can have a very fair and
objective analysis of these companies," Chen said.