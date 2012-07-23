PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OTTAWA, July 23 The Canadian government and the country's competition watchdog will both conduct reviews of Chinese state oil company CNOOC's proposed purchase of Canada's Nexen Inc, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Monday.
"CNOOC has indicated that it will be filing an application for review under the (Investment Canada) Act shortly," Paradis said in a statement.
Paradis said his final decision would be based on six factors listed in the foreign investment law, including the effect on economic activity and employment. (Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets