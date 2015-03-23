South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
CALGARY/ NEW YORK March 23 Nexen Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd, is closing its crude oil trading division following a round of job cuts announced last week, four market sources said on Monday.
The Calgary-based company cut 400 jobs last week in North America and the United Kingdom in reponse to plunging global oil prices.
Three sources said the company was closing down its trading operations worldwide, although the majority of activity takes place in Calgary. Nexen will continue to market its own crude.
Nexen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
