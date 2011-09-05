HONG KONG, Sept 5 China's top offshore oil and
gas producer, CNOOC Ltd , said its net production would
be reduced by about 40,000 barrels per day due to the
government-ordered suspension of operations at the entire PL19-3
oil field.
In a filing with the Hong Kong exchange late on Sunday,
CNOOC said its net production had been reduced by about 22,000
barrels per day since the suspension of operations of Platforms
B and C of PL19-3 oil field on July 13. A suspension of the
entire oil field will further reduce output, it said.
For statement click here
China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) has ordered a
subsidiary of ConocoPhillips to halt all operations at
the oil field in northern China's Bohai Bay, the country's
largest offshore field, stating that the company had failed to
seal a leak that has lasted more than two months.
Last Wednesday, ConocoPhilips said it had sealed off all the
leaks before the Aug. 31 deadline.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oil field and
acts as the operator, while CNOOC, China's top offshore oil and
gas producer, has a 51 percent stake.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)