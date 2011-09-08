UPDATE 5-Oil prices steady as reviving shale balances OPEC cuts
HONG KONG, Sept 8 China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd said a Canadian court had approved its acquisition of struggling oil sands company Opti Canada Inc .
CNOOCC said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday that it expected the transaction to become effective in the fourth quarter of 2011. For statement click here
CNOOC Ltd in July agreed to buy Opti Canada for $34 million and $2 billion in debt, bolstering its position in the Canadian oil sands.
DUBAI, Feb 7 Oman and Iran have agreed to change the route of a planned undersea gas export pipeline, to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Omani counterpart in Tehran.