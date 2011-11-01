HONG KONG Nov 1 China's biggest offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd said talks are still ongoing for a $7 billion bid to buy BP Plc's stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy LLC (PAE), despite a lapsed deadline on Tuesday.

On Oct. 25, CNOOC said Bridas Corp, its 50 percent joint venture, had not obtained the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the bid, without giving further information. It had said Nov 1. was the deadline after which either party would have the right to terminate the agreement.

"Regarding the Pan American transaction, related parties are continuing discussions. If there are new developments, we will send out a public statement," a CNOOC spokeswoman on told Reuters on Tuesday.

In a report dated Oct. 27, Jefferies Group said CNOOC may have developed cold feet over the agreement because of the arbitrary and heavy handed nature of Argentina's government that has seen Western oil and gas companies exit the country.

"We believe that CNOOC's production, without PAE or a replacement acquisition, will decline in 2012. A deal of PAE's size to meet long-term production targets will not likely be cheap as PAE came at a discount because of Argentina's regulated oil prices," it said.

Shares in the offshore-focused company have fallen 17 percent since the start of the year, underperforming its state-run peers PetroChina , down 12 percent, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , down 1 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Alison Lui and Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)