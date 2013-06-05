BEIJING, June 5 China has given the final go-ahead to China National Offshore Oil Company's (CNOOC) plan to expand a refinery and petrochemical plant in southern China, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

CNOOC, parent of offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd , will add a 200,000 barrel-per-day refinery and a 1 million tonne-per-year (tpy) ethylene complex at Daya Bay of Guangdong province, the NationalDevelopment and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner, said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

CNOOC will need to fine-tune plant configurations to take into account the evolving market conditions such as the potential impact from cheap petrochemicals and their feedstocks as a result of the shale revolution in the United States.

Natural gas liquids, co-produced from shale fields, would likely become a competing feedstock for making petrochemicals, against the more traditional feedstock naphtha, a refinery product, said one CNOOC official.

"There are lots of changes in the market that need to be considered," said the official, adding that foreign crude oil and CNOOC's own crude productions from Chinese offshore facilities are both options for the new refinery.

The plants will be built next to CNOOC's existing 240,000-bpd refinery and a 950,000-tpy ethylene complex jointly owned by CNOOC and Royal Dutch Shell. A second CNOOC official estimated that the two plants are likely to be completed around 2015/16.

The NDRC statement did not give any financial details.

NDRC also gave final approval to Sinopec's plan to add 200,000 bpd refining capacity at Hainan, where the Chinese refiner runs a 160,000-bpd refinery.

Factbox of China's refinery plans: