HONG KONG Aug 21 China's top offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd, which is bidding $15.1 billion for
Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc, posted a 19 percent
fall in first-half net profit, due to lower production caused by
an oil spill and increased costs.
State-controlled CNOOC posted January-June net profit of
31.87 billion yuan ($5.01 billion), compared with 39.34 billion
yuan a year earlier a n d an average forecast of 34.2 billion yuan
by seven analysts polled by Reuters.
Like many other oil producers around the world, CNOOC is
struggling to grow its production and cut costs as it moves
further into the more costly development of unconventional
resources such as Canadian oil sands and deepwater hydrocarbon
in the South China Sea and Gulf of Mexico.
CNOOC last month launched China's richest foreign takeover
bid by agreeing to buy Nexen, whose global portfolios include
oil sands and shale gas.