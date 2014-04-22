(Refiles to remove extra characters in headline)
* First quarter output up 15.5 percent, largely on Nexen
contribution
* Production, excluding Nexen, largely flat year-on-year
* CNOOC may miss 2011-2015 production growth target
* Company struggling with costs, ageing oilfields
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, April 22 CNOOC Ltd on
Tuesday posted a 15.5 percent rise in first quarter output
mainly due to its purchase of Canadian firm Nexen last year, but
China's top offshore oil and gas producer could still miss its
2011-2015 annual organic production target as it struggles with
ageing domestic oil fields.
Total net output rose to 108.1 million barrels of oil
equivalents (boe) in the first three months of this year, the
company said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.
Excluding the contribution from Nexen, which CNOOC bought
for $15.1 billion last February, production was largely flat at
88.8 million boe. Earlier this year, CNOOC said it was aiming to
increase its output, excluding the contribution from Nexen, by
up to 4.3 percent this year.
CNOOC has been struggling to boost production growth over
the past few years as its existing major oilfields age. Last
year, CNOOC missed for the third year in a row the annual
production growth target of 6 to 10 percent it set for the
2011-2015 period.
"I don't think it can, just do the calculations," said an
analyst at a Hong Kong-based investment house, when asked
whether CNOOC can meet the annual target for the five-year
period this year. The analyst declined to be named as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Reuters calculations show that CNOOC would need to increase
its own production, excluding Nexen, by around 20 percent year-
on-year in 2015 to achieve its five-year growth target.
RISING COSTS
Like many other oil companies, CNOOC is also under pressure
to control costs.
"While we should see an uptick in production as we head into
second half of 2014 on seven new start-ups, the outlook for
earnings growth remains unclear given rising costs and flat oil
prices," Neil Beveridge, analyst with Bernstein Research, wrote
in a note to clients.
In a bid to boost production, CNOOC earlier this year said
it would increase by up to a third its annual capital spending
budget for 2014 to almost $20 billion. It also said it would get
20 projects under construction this year and expects up to 10
more projects to come onstream.
"All new projects are progressing as scheduled," Chief
Financial Officer Zhong Hua told a results briefing.
Total capital expenditure in the first quarter surged almost
30 percent to 19.31 billion yuan ($3.10 billion) from the
year-ago period, Zhong said, adding that the capital spending
plan for the whole year remained unchanged.
Revenue rose 6.9 percent year-on-year to 59.15 billion yuan
($9.50 billion) in the first quarter as realised oil prices
dipped 5.1 percent to $104.63 per barrel, the company said.
CNOOC does not report quarterly profit figures.
CNOOC last month posted a worse-than-expected 11.4 percent
slide in its 2013 net profit amid flagging production growth,
rising costs and weakening crude prices.
CNOOC shares closed up 0.47 percent ahead of the results
announcement. The stock was one of the worst performers among
major exploration and production companies globally in 2013 due
to worries about its output growth outlook and the premium it
paid to acquire Nexen.
($1 = 6.2274 Chinese yuan)
