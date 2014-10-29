HONG KONG Oct 29 China's top offshore oil and
gas explorer CNOOC Ltd posted on Wednesday roughly
flat production for the third quarter as its overseas output
dipped slightly due to maintenance at some fields.
Production reached 103.0 million barrels of oil equivalent
(boe), little changed from 103.4 million boe in the year-earlier
period, it said in a statement. The company does not publish
quarterly earnings.
CNOOC, which in early 2013 completed a $15.1 billion
acquisition of Canadian oil producer Nexen, has been struggling
to boost its own production growth over the past few years as
its existing major oilfields in China age.
Last year, CNOOC missed for the third year in a row the
annual organic production growth target of 6 to 10 percent it
set for the 2011-2015 period.
Shares of CNOOC have fallen around 20 percent from their
year high of nearly HK$15.9 ($2.05) on August 19, amid a sharp
slide in international crude prices, which have tumbled 25
percent in the last four months due to slowing global demand and
ample supplies.
(1 US dollar = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)