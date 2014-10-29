(Adds revenue and capital expenditure numbers)
HONG KONG Oct 29 China's top offshore oil and
gas explorer CNOOC Ltd posted on Wednesday
lower revenue for the third quarter on weaker crude prices and
flat production growth due to a slight dip in overseas output.
Revenue fell 4.6 percent year on year to 53.6 billion yuan
($8.77 billion) as its average oil sale prices fell 6.8 percent
to $98.98 per barrel, it said in a statement. The company does
not publish quarterly earnings.
Production reached 103.0 million barrels of oil equivalent
(BOE), little changed from 103.4 million BOE in the year-earlier
period, it said.
CNOOC, which in early 2013 completed a $15.1 billion
acquisition of Canadian oil producer Nexen, has been struggling
to boost its own production growth over the past few years as
its existing major oilfields in China age.
Last year, CNOOC missed for the third year in a row the
annual organic production growth target of 6 to 10 percent it
set for the 2011-2015 period.
In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, CNOOC said
its overseas production fell to 38.0 million BOE in the third
quarter from 39.6 million a year ago due largely to maintenance
at its Buzzard oilfield in the U.K. North Sea.
Its capital expenditure surged 19.6 percent year-on-year to
26.33 billion yuan as the state-controlled company raced to
develop new projects to meet its production target. It also
attributed the spending increase to the launch of high-cost
deepwater exploration overseas.
Shares of CNOOC have fallen around 20 percent from their
year high of nearly HK$15.9 ($2.05) on August 19, amid a sharp
slide in international crude prices, which have tumbled 25
percent in the last four months due to slowing global demand and
ample supplies.
