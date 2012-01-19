BEIJING Jan 19 Chinese offshore oil and
gas company CNOOC Ltd has resumed partial
production at its Zhuhai gas terminal project after temporarily
fixing a leak in a sub-sea pipeline, the company said on
Thursday.
The company is supplying 2 million cubic meters per day of
natural gas (or 70.6 million cubic feet per day) from the
project, a bit less than half its capacity, to meet demand
during the Lunar New Year period, CNOOC Ltd's media officer told
Reuters.
The New Year holidays start from Jan. 23 this year.
The company is working on a permanent repair plan, the
company said.
On Dec 20, CNOOC halted production at the PY30-1 and HZ21-1
platforms after discovering a leak at the Zhuhai terminal in
southern China near Hong Kong.
Production losses at the two fields totaled about 160
million cubic feet per day, or 26,700 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd), the company said earlier.
