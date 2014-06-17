June 17 CNOOC Ltd :

* BP and CNOOC announce 20-year LNG deal

* Announced a heads of agreement for supply of up to 1.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year over 20 years starting in 2019

* Agreement was signed in London by BP Executive Vice President, Dev Sanyal and CNOOC Chairman, Wang Yilin, in presence of UK Prime Minister and Chinese Premier

* A full commercial contract is expected to be agreed in mid-2014.

* BP would expect to supply LNG from its global portfolio, using its own LNG tanker fleet and chartered ships delivering gas to a number of terminals in china. Further company coverage: