Jan 22 CNOVA NV :
* Announced on Wednesday that it has received all approvals
necessary from the Netherlands Authority for the Financial
Markets (the "AFM") and Euronext Paris for the secondary listing
of its common shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris
* Annouced has been granted a passport on its listing
prospectus by the AFM to the French Autorite des Marches
Financiers
* Euronext Paris has announced that admission to trading of
the common shares of the Company will commence on January 23rd,
at 9:00 AM
* CNOVA is not issuing or offering any new equity capital
in conjunction with the listing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)