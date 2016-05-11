SAO PAULO May 11 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, has formally entered talks to absorb the domestic e-commerce business of CNova NV, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday, the latest step in a turnaround plan engineered by their controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon SA.

According to the source, who requested anonymity because the deal remains private, both companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the deal.

The deal is subject to Casino taking CNova private, the source added.

Reuters reported on April 29 that Casino wants to buy out minority shareholders in CNova, and subsequently split it into three separate units that Casino's units based in France, Brazil and Colombia would absorb. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)