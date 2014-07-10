(Corrects amount of deal in first paragraph to 290 million
euros from 250 million)
PARIS, July 10 France's CNP Assurances
said on Thursday it had reached a 290 million euro ($396
million) deal with Spain's Banco Santander creating a
long-term strategic partnership in insurance in Europe.
The partnership will cover 10 countries and will see CNP
Assurances take a 51 percent stake in Santander's life and
non-life insurance units, CNP said in a statement. The
transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Jason Neely)