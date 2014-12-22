PARIS Dec 22 CNP Assurances said on Monday it was selling to Barclays Bank its 50 percent stake in CNP Barclays Vida Y Pensiones (CNP BVP), for 453 million euros ($555 million) including a special dividend.

The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2015 and should result in a capital gain of about 200 million euros, CNP said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)