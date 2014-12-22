PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Dec 22 CNP Assurances said on Monday it was selling to Barclays Bank its 50 percent stake in CNP Barclays Vida Y Pensiones (CNP BVP), for 453 million euros ($555 million) including a special dividend.
The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2015 and should result in a capital gain of about 200 million euros, CNP said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.