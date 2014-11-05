Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
PARIS Nov 5 French life insurer CNP Assurances on Wednesday posted a 3.8 percent rise in nine-month net profit on the back of 13 percent growth in premium income.
Net profit totalled 842 million euros ($1.06 billion), CNP said in a statement. Premium income reached 23.2 billion euros.
The group added that total revenue in the nine months to Sept. 30 rose 1.5 pct to 2.386 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.