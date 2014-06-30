BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
PARIS, June 30 French insurance group CNP Assurances confirmed that it was in talks with Santander after a newspaper report said it was negotiating to buy 51 percent of the Spanish bank's Irish unit that sells insurance on consumer loans.
If the deal is finalised, CNP would pay about 350 million euros ($477.42 million) and Santander as would remain the minority shareholder, according to Les Echos newspaper.
"CNP Assurances confirms having entered into discussions with Banco Santander in relation to a possible partnership in consumer finance insurance in Europe," said the French insurer in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark John)
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.