Sri Lankan rupee edges up on dollar sales
COLOMBO, March 3 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly higher on Friday as exporter dollar sales and inward remittances surpassed demand for the greenback by importers, dealers said.
PARIS Nov 6 French insurer CNP said it would begin talks with key shareholder BPCE over its partnership with the retail bank, with a view to completing a new agreement by 2016.
"(CNP) expects the talks with BPCE to be conducted with a view to defining, as from 1 January 2016, a fresh partnership model," the insurer said in a statement.
BPCE and state-owned Banque Postale together own 36 percent of CNP. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Natalie Huet)
* Company and Toplist entered into deed of termination to terminate Toplist subscription agreement
* Its supervisory board approved an updated ING Bank Sląski dividend policy