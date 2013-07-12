* French insurer draws support from Asian private banks
* Fed's comments to bolster confidence in capital demand
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - CNP Assurances gave a much-needed
boost to the dollar Reg S market this week by showing there is
still a substantial bid from Asian private banks for capital
deals, soothing concerns that demand may have tailed off
following a sell-off that began in late May.
CNP's USD500m perp non-call six-year deal attracted over
USD3.75bn of orders from a mix of European and Asian accounts,
which vindicated the lead managers' decision to wait three weeks
after completion of the roadshow to launch the trade.
A strong market backdrop throughout the week, reinforced by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's dovish comments on
Wednesday, was the catalyst for the deal to come to market.
The iTraxx Subordinated index has been particularly
volatile, reaching a three-month wide of 293bp at the end of
June, but recovering some 60bp since then and trading flat at
235bp on Friday.
"It took us a few days to pluck up the courage to pull the
trigger on this deal, but once we saw the way the Asian market
was moving earlier this week we thought it would go well," said
one lead banker.
The bond is considered to be an important test of Asian
support for Reg S deals that have been few and far between in
the past few months.
UNLOCKING THE MARKET
Before QE tapering fears first surfaced in late May,
European institutional investors had begun to play a more
dominant role in capital deals. In BBVA's 9% Additional Tier 1,
which priced in early May, for example, European investors
accounted for 73% of the USD9.25bn book.
That marked a significant change from issuance earlier in
the year, including Axa's 5.5% USD850m non-call six sub in
January where high net worth accounts in Asia took 42%.
The CNP deal ends a two-month drought of European insurance
Reg S deals. The last was La Mondiale's USD600m perpetual note
in April. British insurer Aviva last week opted for euros.
Evidence that Asian demand appears robust, however, should
encourage other issuers to launch capital deals, especially as
there are at least six Tier 2 bonds that have been put on hold
due to choppy market conditions.
One potential candidate could be Austrian insurer Uniqa,
which is preparing a European-focused roadshow for next week
ahead of a possible transaction. BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and RBI
have been named as lead managers.
STRONG BOOKBUILD
Lead managers Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Natixis and
Societe Generale began marketing the CNP bond on Thursday at low
7%, and by the end of day indications of interest were in excess
of USD800m following a solid response from European accounts.
Books opened on Friday, with guidance refined to 7% area as
orders climbed over USD2bn after Asian accounts had looked at
the deal. The offering was then sized at USD500m, and as books
grew to over USD3.75bn, the final yield was fixed at 6.875%.
In what is clearly a positive for the issuer, the deal will
pay a lower coupon than a carbon copy EUR500m perp non-call six
trade issued by CNP in October last year that pays 7.5%. That
bond is now bid to yield around 6%, according to Tradeweb.
In terms of the structure, the CNP bond, which is expected
to be rated A- by S&P, has a first call date of July 18 2019 and
interest will be paid semi-annually until that point.
After the first call date, coupons will reset every six
years to the prevailing six-year mid-swap rate plus the initial
margin.
Coupons are cash cumulative, optionally deferrable, and will
be subject to a six-month dividend pusher, meaning CNP cannot
defer a coupon if it has paid dividends in the previous six
months.
However, investors may see their coupons deferred if CNP is
deemed to have a regulatory deficiency.
CNP has also announced its intention to buy back up to
EUR500m of its EUR1.25bn perpetual non-call December 22 2016
junior subordinated notes. The cash tender offer is subject to
the successful sale of the new CNP bond.
BNP Paribas, Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Natixis and SG are
dealer managers on the liability management exercise, with BNP
as tender agent.