PARIS May 16 CNP Assurances said on
Thursday that the impact of the crisis in Cyprus on its CNP
Laiki Insurance Holdings unit would be 16 million euros ($20
million), up from a previous estimate of 5 million.
The French insurer also said it had made a provision of 50
million euros to cover the unit's estimated goodwill impairment.
CNP Assurances has a 50.1 percent stake in CNP Laiki
Insurance Holdings while the remaining 49.9 percent is held by
Laiki Bank, which has been put into liquidation under agreements
between the Eurogroup and the Cypriot government.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)