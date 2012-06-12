(Adds CNP statement, market reaction, background.)

PARIS, June 12 French insurer CNP Assurances is undercapitalised and could at some point require a capital increase, the chairman of the supervisory board of its majority shareholder, French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) said on Tuesday.

"We know that a certain number of our affiliates - beginning with CNP, which today is undercapitalised and may one day need a capital increase - will need capital in the years to come," said Michel Bouvard, head of the CDC's supervisory board, at a lunch with the news media.

CNP Assurances reiterated on Tuesday that its solvency ratio at end-March was 193 percent, versus 135 percent at end-December. "Nothing significant has happened since these numbers were published," the insurer said in a statement.

Bouvard, who is also a member of the French parliament, noted that CDC had "more limited room for maneuver" after having helped bail out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia as well as French insurer Groupama.

"That's why it was decided to take the dividend that is normally paid to us (by CNP) in the form of shares," he said.

CNP, whose 2011 results were hit by writedowns related to the European sovereign debt crisis, decided to give its shareholders the option of taking their payout in the form of shares this year.

CNP shares slid 6 percent to close at 8.28 euros, bringing their decline so far this year to 14 percent.