PARIS, June 12 French insurer CNP Assurances
is undercapitalised and could at some point require a
capital increase, the chairman of the supervisory board of its
majority shareholder, French state bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC) said on Tuesday.
"We know that a certain number of our affiliates - beginning
with CNP, which today is undercapitalised and may one day need a
capital increase - will need capital in the years to come," said
Michel Bouvard, head of the CDC's supervisory board, at a lunch
with the news media.
